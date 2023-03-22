NWSL Preview Soccer

In this Oct. 29, 2022, file photo, Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith, left, takes a shot while defended by Kansas City Current defender Addisyn Merrick, right, during the NWSL championship match in Washington. 

The National Women's Soccer League embarks on its 11th season this weekend with players looking to capitalize on the excitement building ahead of the Women's World Cup while also trying to move on from the turbulence of the last two seasons.

"It's a big year of women's soccer with the World Cup and a really exciting NWSL schedule and NWSL teams this year, so hopefully it stays that way," OL Reign defender Alana Cook said. "And hopefully the narrative can just be about that."

