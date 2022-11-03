NYC Marathon Preview Athletics

In this Nov. 7, 2021, file photo, Albert Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York. Korir is looking to defend his New York City Marathon title when he races on Sunday. 

NEW YORK (AP) — It's been 13 years since an American man won the New York City Marathon when Meb Keflezighi crossed the finish line first in 2009.

There's a strong international field, including defending champion Albert Korir of Kenya, expected on Sunday at the 51st running of the event. It might be difficult for that drought to end.


