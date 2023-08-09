Concorde Restoration

A employee of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum watches as a crew prepares to lift the British Airways Concorde on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.

When Concorde service ended in 2003, 75 air museums around the world put in bids for the 13 planes then in use. New York's Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum got the British Airways Concorde that still holds the record for the fastest transatlantic crossing by a passenger aircraft — 2 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds from London Heathrow to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York.

