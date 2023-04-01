Mets Marlins Baseball

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, bottom right, winds up to throw to Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, third from upper left, as the pitch clock, upper right, runs during an opening day baseball game on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Here's one baseball fans might not have bet on: At least one prominent oddsmaker thinks starting pitchers will go deeper into games this season.

Eric Biggio, baseball lead trader for Caesars Sportsbook, thinks Major League Baseball's new rules — including a pitch clock and limits on infield shifts — could hedge the trend of managers going early and often to their bullpens. That goes against conventional thinking that a clock meant to hurry pitchers would likely aid hitters.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus