At this time last year, Joe Tripodi was still figuring out how to navigate the facilities on the University of Wyoming’s campus.

Tripodi, who was hired as UW’s offensive line coach last February, spent last spring getting himself up to speed with the system he was teaching his players. With his second spring camp now under his belt, Tripodi is finally feeling at home on the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus