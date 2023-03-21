flood

Flooding occurred on July 30, 2021 in downtown Rock Springs while the Actor's Mission presented "Rocky Horror Show" at the Broadway Theater. Due to higher than average snowfall, possible flooding may take place again. 

 Rock Springs Main Street/URA Photo /Trina Brittain

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County authorities are preparing for the possibility of spring flooding due to a higher-than-average snow fall.

According to the USDA SNOTEL Map, the snow water equivalent for Sweetwater County is currently 137% of normal. Representatives from various cities and county officials met on Thursday, March 16 to discuss flood response procedures, mitigation, and flood safety.

