In this June 8, 2022, file photo, Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings runs during the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series against Texas in Oklahoma City. Jennings may be the nation’s best player. She dominated at last year's Women’s College World Series, setting records with 15 RBIs and five home runs. 

Oklahoma is in the midst of one of the most dominant runs ever in women's college softball.

Under coach Patty Gasso, the Sooners have won five of the past nine national championships. They could add another rare accolade this season by becoming the first program since UCLA from 1988 to 1990 to win three consecutive titles.

