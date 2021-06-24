USA Boxing team member Ginny Fuchs takes part in drills during media day for the team in a gym located in a converted Macy’s Department store in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 7. Fuchs’ obsessive-compulsive disorder sometimes compels her to use a dozen toothbrushes a night and to buy hundreds of dollars of cleaning products per week. Yet Fuchs is headed to Tokyo next week to compete in the Olympic boxing tournament, where she realizes it’s almost impossible to avoid touching the blood, sweat and spit of her opponents.