University of Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann, right, became the 27th Cowgirl to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career almost a year ago during a 77-73 win against UNLV on Feb. 24, 2022, in the Arena-Auditorium.
CHEYENNE — Saturday's first edition of the Border War between the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team and Colorado State didn't disappoint. The game was full of lead changes and concluded in dramatic fashion.
That dramatic ending translated to heartbreak for the Cowgirls. While UW knows it played well in the game, there are still some things that need to be fixed heading into the stretch run.
“It was a really great showing, effort wise,” associated head coach Ryan Larsen said. “There is a lot left out there for us to grow and continue to get better.”
The biggest concern for UW right now is avoiding a potential letdown game. Often in college sports, emotional rivalry games lead to flat, and sometimes uninspired, games the next time teams play.
This is the situation UW finds itself in. After an emotional loss to a heated rival, the Cowgirls will need to shake off the emotions and bad taste in a big showdown with Utah State tonight.
Ensuring there is no letdown against the Aggies starts with the mindset the team is in. Losing in the fashion they did helps the Cowgirls, to a certain extent. Knowing that it took a perfect shot from Colorado State to finally put them away helps their confidence. At the same time, UW knows it did not play its best game and that there are still things that need to be fixed.
“Are we satisfied with having a good showing and losing on a last-second shot, or are we going to take it the opposite direction and build on (what we did),” Larsen said. “That is what we as a coaching staff are really trying to find out about our team right now.
“We had a competitive and spirited practice (Monday), but there are still some conversations being had about (things not being fixed). There needs to be growth there.”
On the physical side of the game, it starts with fixing some of the defensive issues and scoring droughts that happened in the game against Colorado State. UW is a team that takes pride in its defense, but too often, the Cowgirls found themselves miscommunicating defensively.
“We had some key breakdowns that they made us pay for,” Larsen said. “We talked specifically in the scouting report that (we couldn’t make specific mistakes).”
They also must fix the long scoring droughts that they tend to go on. While the Cowgirls are a strong defensive team, they can only hold up for so long in the midst of long stretches with little to no point production.
Larsen believes he has an ace in the hole when it comes to fixing these issues. It all centers around super-senior guards Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson utilizing their experience and leadership in practice to help set the tone for the younger players. Larsen said the two have stepped up in a big way already in practice this week and have elevated their games.
“That has me really excited that those two are leading the charge,” Larsen said. “I do know for a fact that everyone else will fall in line with how they competed yesterday.”
On paper, the game looks like it should be an easy win for the Cowgirls. The Aggies have struggled mightily throughout conference play, ranking last in the league, and are currently riding a six-game losing streak.
But the game was anything but easy the last time the two teams played. The Cowgirls fell behind by as much as 18 points during the contest and needed a big second half to finally put away the Aggies.
It won’t be easy this time, either, as the Aggies will be coming in knowing that they can play with UW. But with just six games remaining on the slate for the regular season, it is critical that the Cowgirls handle business and don't allow themselves to dwell on past losses.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.