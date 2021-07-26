Northrop Grumman is utilizing the general contracting services of Bechtel National, Inc., a large industrial construction company, for the upcoming replacement of the Minuteman III missiles. The following is a statement from Bechtel outlining how they plan to work with small businesses on the project:
"Bechtel is excited to engage small businesses in the Cheyenne region in the buildout of the Air Force’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile system: Ground Based Strategic Deterrent.
As a subcontractor to Northrop Grumman on this project, Bechtel hopes to solicit bids, beginning in the mid-2020s, for subcontracts relating to site grading, underground utilities, heating and air conditioning, well drilling, fire detection systems, support facilities, construction and services, electrical work and more.
Bechtel will also actively seek out small businesses to supply materials, tooling, equipment and consumables. While construction of the missile system at F.E. Warren Air Force Base is still years down the road, Bechtel is confident this project will create several opportunities for small business owners and workers not only in Wyoming, but also in Colorado and Nebraska, in the near future.
Interested businesses should also make themselves aware of any separate contracts that may be made available directly from the Air Force and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Register in Bechtel’s supplier portal at https://www.bechtel.com/supplier/ to search for opportunities."