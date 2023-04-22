“Do you agree with House Speaker Albert Sommers' decision to dismiss complaints against Rep. Karlee Provenza related to a meme she posted on social media, along with a letter of reprimand?”
64 — Yes
20 — No
Total: 84 (As of 12 p.m. April 21)
“In the wake of a rash of recent shootings nationwide, do you support tighter restrictions on gun ownership?” (Yes or No)
Facebook comments in reaction to last week's editorial about young people not staying or choosing to come to Wyoming:
"Liberal bias here.......it's WYOMING not California." – Mark Moody
"The problem is employers do not pay a livable wage. Rentals are outrageous. Simply put, if employers do not pay they will have to close. The employee is fed up, and they are taking control." – Cathy Bauer
"Colleges attract young people and provide jobs ..." – Carly Trudel
"Simple, you either wanna live in Cheyenne or you don’t!" – Marlene Borchert
"It's a horrible state on every level, not to mention horrible weather and horrible Trumplicans everywhere." – Renae Wilson
Facebook comment on a story about a new documentary on the treatment of wild horses in the West:
"Thank you from the bottom of all the advocates' hearts for taking the time to go see this film and writing a true, honest story of what is really happening to our beloved wild horses. We need more like you willing to share the truth and speak with advocates." – Brenna Wright