Do you agree with the CDC's decision to drop the recommendation that people quarantine themselves if they come in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19?
77 – Yes
44 – No
Total: 121 (As of 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19)
This week’s question: Based on the results of Tuesday's primary election, are you more or less confident in the Wyoming Legislature's ability to solve issues important to the state's future?
Facebook comments on a story about the Wyoming Education Association suing the state for failing to adequately fund K-12 education:
"The solution starts by allowing the money per student to follow the student. Let parents decide which schools are best for their children." – Jason Powell
"FINALLY!!!" – Ronda McCabe-Lovett
"When districts have had to cut elementary athletics and extracurricular pay, along with not being able to buy classroom materials, there is reason to file suit." – Otty Roney Farris
"When the results match up with the spending, then maybe you will convince me there needs to be money added to the schools budgets." – Robert McDonald
"Educational choice is the answer. Of course, the leftist teachers union will fight it because they will lose control of the system." – Jim Burrill
"You cannot spend $ you don’t have. If coal/oil/gas revenues have decreased as much as I’ve heard they have, the $ is not there, and taxpayers will be tapped to make up the difference." – Lynette Bogacz DiefenderfeR