The 2022 Legislative Session has drawn to a close, with many issues debated along the way. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
The Rexburg Standard Journal offered its local lawmakers a chance to answer three questions:
- What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
- What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
- What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
These are their responses:
District 34
Sen. Doug Ricks is a legislator for District 34.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Overall, we passed the largest income tax relief ever, lowered property taxes, increased the grocery tax credit, improved education and outcomes, improved roads and bridges, and strengthened gun rights to highlight a few. But I am most proud of the dyslexia bill, House Bill 731. This bill surfaced as a merging of Senate bill 1280 and House Bill 655 (of which I sponsored) and will provide dyslexia testing and resources in early grades. Because of my past work in higher education, over 15 years helping dyslexia students, I am excited to see more focus in K-12 where it is greatly needed.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was disappointed we could not get S1381, the Coronavirus Pause Act, passed. The bill tried to thread the needle between individual rights and business rights by pausing forced vaccinations as a term of employment for one year. This is a polarizing issue, but I believe since there are some risks to injury by taking a vaccine it should be an individual’s choice and not required as a condition of employment. I am not against vaccines, but I think choice, not force, is a better way, and once a person has had the infection the shot is usually not needed.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will further the work on dyslexia by examining assistive technology resources in our K-12 schools. There are software tools and mobile apps students can use to help them be on a more equal reading level with everyone else. I also serve on the Idaho Broadband committee, and we will continue to meet throughout the year. Our goal is to increase overall speeds in unserved and underserved areas across the state. We are forming broadband policy and funding grants, possibly up to $400 million over the next few years for improving Idaho internet speeds, could be available.
Rep. Ron Nate is a legislator for District 34B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The “wins” for most Idahoans were few and small compared to the wins for big government. Three tax cuts will help Idaho families: Income tax rate cut and tax rebate (about $400 million for Idaho families), small grocery tax credit increase of $20 per person but not realized until 2024, and a “circuit breaker” property tax bill for a few thousand seniors on fixed incomes (shifting burdens to other taxpayers). Meanwhile the government spending grew by 9.5% officially, but over 21.4% in reality (counting all transfers and supplementals). We still have work to do to relieve families from Biden’s huge inflation and to protect their freedoms and chances for prosperity.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
The legislature missed the opportunity to provide real tax relief for Idaho, given we had a nearly $2 Billion surplus to work with. The grocery tax repeal bill (with broad support in the senate, house, and governor’s office) was shut down by House leaders. This is a loss of over $300 million of would-be tax relief. We did virtually nothing to reduce or eliminate property taxes, or to cut taxes on gasoline. In this high inflation era, the legislature could have and should have used the surplus to the benefit of Idaho families instead of Idaho government. We also missed the opportunity to protect children from the woke agenda and from groomers who seek to steal their innocence and virtue. Bills to prohibit transgender surgery/mutilation, and to prohibit the distribution of harmful (pornographic) materials to children, both died in Senate committee chairmen drawers. Senate leaders should be ashamed.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
As the chairman of Idaho’s Freedom Caucus, I will be working with my colleagues on real budget and tax reforms which start with the premise of a limited and proper role of government, funded efficiently, with any and all remaining surplus returned to Idaho families via reductions/elimination of overbearing taxes. We will renew the efforts to protect children from the liberal agenda and sexualization of their media and education. As always, we will work to restore and protect all of our God-given rights by honoring the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions. Rights to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The right to keep and own property will be protected and not threatened with crushing property taxes. Voting rights will be preserved by assuring integrity in our election processes. Education will be improved through restoring the influence of parents and local boards and by allowing the funding to follow the students rather than merely supporting a system.
Rep. Jon Weber is a legislator for District 34A.
Did not respond.
District 35
Sen. Van Burtenshaw is a legislator for District 35.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
From the largest tax relief in Idaho history (H.B.436) to protecting the unborn (S.B.1309) and Ensuring Election Integrity (S.B. 1274), we passed significant legislation this session. If forced to choose just one, I am most proud of the work we did for water infrastructure (H.B 769). Due to their complexity, water issues are often overlooked but without foresight and planning on water infrastructure Idaho's agriculture will suffer. This legislation will ensure that Idaho's farmers and ranchers can keep feeding the world.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
With a critical shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural Idaho, I was incredibly disappointed that we couldn't get the "Rural Veterinary Repayment Program" across the finish line. As Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee I strongly supported this legislation and look forward to supporting it next session.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Whether we like it or not, our state is growing. This rapid growth brings a number of issues that lawmakers need to be prepared to address. Among these include, ballooning property taxes. Idahoans are feeling the burden of these taxes and we are overdue for a solution. The answers are there, we just need to come together and solve this.
Rep. Rod Furniss is a legislator for District 35B.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Several bills I sponsored, and all were signed by the Governor.
H0443: Created a path forward for money to be spent on K-12 education workers to lower health insurance costs and provide a mechanism to allow those districts that can or want to enter the state employee health plan where costs are much lower due to economies of scale. The spend will be $105 million ongoing and $75.5 million one-time to enter the pool. Teachers have needed this break for a long time.
H0449: Was a brainchild of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association. and I was honored to be asked to carry this bill. It provides a shorter retirement for dispatchers. They are truly our first-line responders. Thank you, Sheriffs, and Dispatchers, for all you do.
H0603: The Idaho Hospital Association presented a problem that district hospitals have been struggling with for years that would allow them tools those other hospitals have to function fiscally. Leasing equipment and ground was prohibited. This was particularly affecting Lost River Medical Center in Arco. There were other rural hospitals that were helped as well.
H0611: The Idaho Department of Insurance through this legislation was able to request a waiver from the federal government and demonstrate savings for individual policies. The net result of the waiver, if is granted, will be a 7-8% saving to individual policy holders ongoing for at least the next 5 years. The projections are over $25 million a year. This is a huge win for Idaho.
HJM04: The memorial is making Congress aware of a serious problem Butte County has in receiving federal grants due to a statistical designation error in calculating residential incomes. Since through redistricting I am no longer representing Butte County this problem needed to be brought forward and remembered.
H0610: The Department of Finance through legislation was able to reduce regulations on collection agencies by lowering the time a supervisor must be on a job, requiring electric licensing, and by allowing attorneys to collect reasonable fees as in the contract, and extending the time to renew or reinstate a license.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
The librarian budget should not have been voted down and should have been passed in its original form.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on gaps in the School District Health Insurance Legislation to help all districts retain and recruit quality individuals to perpetuate the learning of Idaho children.
Rep. Karey Hanks is a legislator for District 35A.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
The 2022 legislative session was disappointing to many including myself. Very little real tax relief or meaningful citizen friendly legislation was accomplished. Hardworking Idahoans deserved better from this session. One positive note was a property tax “circuitbreaker” bill (H481) may help some senior citizens stay in their homes. The income tax rebate (H436) will mostly benefit higher-income earners which is unfortunate as it doesn’t seem equitable across all households, providing little benefit to lower-income households. We strengthened protections for personal firearms, ammunition, and gun components during a declared disaster emergency (S1262). A “Heartbeat” bill, modeled after a new Texas law amends the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act. This law will help save more preborn babies than current law but falls short of complete protection for the unborn.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
Several proposals would have helped Idaho families in this inflationary time. With a $1.9 BILLION surplus, the grocery tax repeal (H448) was a no-brainer, as was Fuel tax suspension (H492). These two important bills were called to the House floor several times but a majority of members opposed a vote. It baffles me how so many legislators make “cutting taxes” a big campaign issue but fail to take it seriously once elected. (Remember that when you vote in the May primary!) The Senate’s inability to override the governor’s veto on the Pause Act (S1381) was a shame, resulting in poor worker protection and more Idahoans being fired. It’s shocking that the Senate appears to dismiss the very real concerns related to child pornography when they would not address the library pornography exemption to protect our children (H666).
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be serving the people in my district by visiting and meeting with citizens to hear their concerns, engage and discuss solutions to issues, share information about Idaho government, and continue to pass out copies of the US Constitution. It is vital to encourage our citizens to get informed and involved. As a member of the newly organized Idaho Freedom Caucus, I will be assisting to prepare the Idaho Conservative Agenda for the 2023 legislative session.