Sara Deur

The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world, and more than 50% of those deaths are preventable.

As a mother myself, I want to highlight the fact that Wyoming now has the opportunity to extend an existing program proven to help prevent those deaths.

Sara Deur lives and works in Cheyenne. She is a mother of two and a CASA volunteer.

