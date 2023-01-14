The U.S. has the worst rate of maternal deaths in the developed world, and more than 50% of those deaths are preventable.
As a mother myself, I want to highlight the fact that Wyoming now has the opportunity to extend an existing program proven to help prevent those deaths.
House Bill 4, titled “Medicaid postpartum benefit extension,” would extend health insurance from 60 days postpartum to 12 months, and enable new moms to seek care for common health complications that arise after having a baby.
This is essential care—and isn’t coming a moment too soon. The recent Child & Maternal Health Report from the Wyoming Community Foundation states, “An additional concern is the rising rate of maternal mortality seen across the United States, including Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming’s maternal mortality rate rose to 34.8 deaths per 100,000 live births—up from 24.6 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018.”
That’s a maternal mortality rate far higher than the U.S. as a whole at a time when the United States’ maternal mortality rate is the highest of the world’s 11 most-developed nations.
Fortunately, there is a practical, Wyoming way to prevent deaths and bring down the maternal mortality rate.
Research confirms that ensuring continuous insurance coverage for the first year after a woman gives birth could be among the most important ways to improve maternal and child health indicators—including the infant mortality rate.
Recent testimony to the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee from Wyoming physicians, hospitals and mental health providers tells us the same thing is true in Wyoming.
According to Dr. Nel Shah, an obstetrician-gynecologist and specialist on maternal mortality and morbidity, “Very few deaths counted in maternal mortality statistics occur during childbirth. Rather, four out of five of these deaths happen in the weeks and months before or after birth. So, they occur not in the hospital, but in our communities. And they represent many failures—not just unsafe medical care, but also eroding social support necessary for women to recognize medical warning signs, like abnormal bleeding or hopelessness about the future, and to seek timely care.”
Untreated mental illnesses, substance use disorders and postpartum complications arise up to a year after birth. Maternal depression and anxiety can occur up to a year after pregnancy ends; it is the among the most common complications of pregnancy.
States that have already adopted this postpartum extension have shown that post-natal outcomes are improved for women and babies. Their rates of maternal mortality and infant mortality decreased dramatically once they adopted the extension.
Wyoming would benefit by investing in these infants and their mothers. When moms are healthy, they can provide better care for their babies during the first year of life when critical brain development occurs.
Dr. Mary-Ann Etiebet put it this way: “The United States is the only industrialized country where the rates of maternal deaths have increased, not decreased. And so, young women actually have a higher risk of dying during pregnancy and childbirth than their mothers did.”
Now is your chance to make a difference. Please reach out to your Wyoming House representative and urge them to vote in favor of HB 4, and, more importantly, Wyoming’s moms and their kids.