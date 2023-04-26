A letter to Cheyenne, from the Malatesta family:

It’s difficult to begin writing this. There are so many emotions swirling around the loss of our home. From 2007 through 2009, Kevin was in the Peace Corps in Armenia, where he met Marina and the two then returned to Cheyenne to set up a life together. When we came back to Cheyenne, we did so with our belongings bundled into two suitcases apiece and began our careers and to establish our family. We had two wonderful kids and adopted the best gutter-pup the Cheyenne Animal Shelter had to offer.
On April 12, 2023, two families had their homes burned down and another family was displaced due to heavy smoke. Unfortunately, our house was one of those that burned. While we could sit and stare at the ruins of our houses, we have found overwhelming support and comfort in the arms of our community.
From the very beginning of the incident, with multiple neighbors calling in the fire to 911, to the firefighters who responded quickly and did everything they could to attack the fires. To the individual firefighters who went in and rescued our dog. To the AMR crew who helped stabilize her (and another very brave one who helped save a truck from the property). To the Animal Control folks who transported her to Broadmoor East for treatment and got her doing backflips again (not really, she’s 13 years old, so backflips are a few years beyond her age, but she still loves chasing bubbles). To the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for finding the individuals who started the fire. To the outpouring of support from neighbors, from friends, from family across the country and world. To everyone, we are eternally grateful.
We’ve tried keeping a list of all the people and organizations to thank, but there’s not enough ink to accurately record it all. We’re so sorry if we’re leaving anyone out, but we really want to thank Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, F.E. Warren Fire, LCFD1, LCFA, AMR, Cheyenne Animal Control, the Cheyenne Police Department, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, the Firefighter’s Benevolent Fund, the Police Protective Association, Laramie County Dispatch, MHP, LCCC, Davis Elementary, Western Sky Construction, Broadmoor East Veterinary Clinic, CRMC, Cheyenne Best Carpet Cleaners, The Bunco Girls, Cheyenne Soccer, Cheyenne Gymnastics, Smart Sports, Alexis Drake and American Legacy Martial Arts.
There are countless more individuals that have helped us, reached out and offered us support, thoughts and prayers. We’re grateful to every single person who has helped us and our neighbors through this.
We’re so very fortunate that nobody was injured, and our dog was saved. While we lost our property in the fire, we take solace that it was only property that was lost. The mementos of our memories may be gone, but the memories themselves are still intact.
We may have gained property in our 14 years after the return from the Peace Corps with those couple of suitcases, but what we’ve found we’ve really acquired is close friends and a community that cares about the people in it. We are so very fortunate to call Cheyenne “home” and will continue to do so. We will rebuild from this and be forever branded with the generosity and kindness of Cheyenne.
To those who have been asking, no, we don’t need anything else at this time, but we’d ask everyone to assess their fire plans. Check your smoke detectors, go over fire drills with your family, check your homes for hazards and make sure you’ve got functional fire extinguishers. Thank you, Cheyenne!