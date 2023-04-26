Malatesta family

A letter to Cheyenne, from the Malatesta family:

It’s difficult to begin writing this. There are so many emotions swirling around the loss of our home. From 2007 through 2009, Kevin was in the Peace Corps in Armenia, where he met Marina and the two then returned to Cheyenne to set up a life together. When we came back to Cheyenne, we did so with our belongings bundled into two suitcases apiece and began our careers and to establish our family. We had two wonderful kids and adopted the best gutter-pup the Cheyenne Animal Shelter had to offer.

