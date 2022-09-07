The first time I saw an electric bike – better known as an ebike – I was struggling up a hill. Suddenly, a silver-haired man came whizzing by in regular city clothes. I felt a wave of envy as he left me in the dust.

That was probably five years ago, and since then, ebike use has exploded. In 2020, ebike sales in the United States for just the month of June totaled roughly $90 million, up 190% from the previous June.

Molly Absolon is a contributor to Writers on the Range, writersontherange.org, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring discussion about Western issues. She lives in Victor, Idaho, and has worked as a wilderness educator, waiter, farmer and freelance journalist to support her outdoor recreation habit.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus