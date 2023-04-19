National conversations surrounding the remote possibility of impeaching Justice Clarence Thomas for accepting — and failing to report — lavish gifts from a GOP billionaire with interests before the Supreme Court have prompted important questions from readers about the application of the impeachment clause to Supreme Court justices.

In a nutshell, curious readers wonder whether justices, and federal judges, are subject to impeachment. If so, what are the criteria? Have we impeached a Supreme Court justice?

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus