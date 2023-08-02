We citizens know a lot about our presidents — their background, philosophy and character — and sometimes more than we care to know. The same is true of our congressional representatives. By comparison, we know relatively little about our Supreme Court justices. This needs to change.

A better, indeed, more fully informed historic understanding of the views, experiences, temperament and character of the men and women that have served on the nation’s high bench will, in the name of civic education, expand the citizenry’s knowledge of an institution that has exceeded the framers’ minimal expectations of the impact of the judiciary on American life.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus