Justice Joseph Story stands as a giant among those who have held a seat on the Supreme Court. Story was one of the greatest legal figures in the 19th century, in the upper echelon of everyone’s list of outstanding judges in American history and the most scholarly of scholarly justices.

Justice Story remains the youngest person ever named to the Supreme Court. He was just 32 when President James Madison nominated him to the high bench in 1811. At that young age, he had already served in the U.S. House of Representatives, been Speaker of the Massachusetts House, authored two volumes on pleading and was a leader of the bar.

