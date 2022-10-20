The U.S. Supreme Court’s long, tortured road to recognizing women’s constitutional rights in the late 20th century was preceded by victories based not on the principle of their equality, but on the perception of their inferiority.

The Court had laid the groundwork in Bradwell v. Illinois (1873) by declaring women weak, and therefore unfit for the practice of law. Their place, said the high tribunal, was in the home. They required protection from the ugly occupations of civil life.

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.

