David Adler , Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the US Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part by the Mellon Foundation and the Federation of State Humanities Councils. He can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.