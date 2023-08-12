On Aug. 2, former ACLU Director Linda Burt chose to address the recent passing of a no-camping ordinance by the City Council and how the council did not address solutions or contact agencies involved with homelessness in Cheyenne. As a resident living in the Trails End neighborhood, I would like to comment on some of the assumptions that were included in her opinion piece.

It is not a matter of being “fed up” with the “inconvenience of having to deal with people that did not have houses or cars or even toilets,” as Ms. Burt began her column. In living along Crow Creek, my neighbors and I agree that the area has been and can again be a beautiful natural habitat within the city limits of Cheyenne. It attracts wildlife and can allow for safe greenway walks and family time. You should note that I included the word “safe.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Trenda Allen is a Cheyenne resident who lives in the Trails End neighborhood and is concerned about the impact of homeless people camping near Crow Creek.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus