On Aug. 2, former ACLU Director Linda Burt chose to address the recent passing of a no-camping ordinance by the City Council and how the council did not address solutions or contact agencies involved with homelessness in Cheyenne. As a resident living in the Trails End neighborhood, I would like to comment on some of the assumptions that were included in her opinion piece.
It is not a matter of being “fed up” with the “inconvenience of having to deal with people that did not have houses or cars or even toilets,” as Ms. Burt began her column. In living along Crow Creek, my neighbors and I agree that the area has been and can again be a beautiful natural habitat within the city limits of Cheyenne. It attracts wildlife and can allow for safe greenway walks and family time. You should note that I included the word “safe.”
One concern that has come up is in the safety and well-being of those that have permanent structures in the area. Just in the past two months, the residents of Trails End have experienced destruction of private property, threats just by walking down the creek, drugs being exchanged. Three weeks ago, we also had a fire by one of the Trails End residents’ homes by a homeless group that decided to have a campfire. It got out of control, and Cheyenne Fire Rescue was required to be innovative in putting the flames out so it did not threaten the homes that are there.
When the unhoused people stake a claim to property that belongs to the city, there also becomes an issue of safety in the water that the city is responsible for, especially when it is being used as a toilet. It should be noted that diseases such as cholera can be spread by contaminated water and can be fatal. This is a public health issue, including “outdoor pooping” — not just an inconvenience.
The homeless shelters that people have built along the creek are neither safe nor sanitary, either, as they are being built from dead wood from trees, tarps or pickets stolen from the neighborhood fences. These are lean-to constructions, not homes.
As far as the outreach by City Council members to homeless advocates, I can personally say that during the readings of the ordinance for consideration, organizations in Cheyenne were approached. It is a matter of hearsay if you just quote someone who quotes someone else. The City Council has been very attentive to the concerns of the Trails End neighborhood. It should also be noted that the referenced $750 fine would be a matter assigned according to the courts and not automatically fined.
If there were an easy solution to homelessness, I am sure it would have already been adopted. But unfortunately, while we can share empathy with this demographic, they also must be held accountable for the choices they have made in their individual lives.
I, too, have experienced hard times in life, but it is through my choices, I have been able to pull up. Promoting ideas that will not bear fruit does not help the situation of homelessness. Also, encouraging 3D printed houses, tiny houses, micro homes in abandoned (code violation) buildings all comes back to the same issue — who is going to pay for these establishments? If you look at Denver and what they have tried with hotel conversions and permanent supported housing, it is not working out well, either.
It is not just a matter of not wanting homeless camping next to my house. As a neighbor of Crow Creek, to promote such a beautiful natural area that all Cheyenne citizens should be able to use is not wrong. And to have such a pretty natural habitat right within the city limits should not be cut off based on the life decisions of a few.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.