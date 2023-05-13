One of Joe Biden’s greatest failings as president of the United States has been to facilitate several times more illegal immigrants crossing the southern border than Donald Trump did.

Among the consequences: thousands of migrant children pushed into unforgiving labor, border communities absolutely devastated and a recent record of 853 border-crossing migrants themselves dying from their desert treks, drowning, falling off cliffs and other accidents. Hardly least of the tragedies: 70,000 Americans killed by smuggled fentanyl.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.

