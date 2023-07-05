Taxpayers can be grateful that the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout. The justices saved America from not just a massive expense on the current federal balance sheet, but excessive borrowing and higher tuition costs in the future.

Biden’s student loan amnesty plan was a misuse of the 2003 HEROES Act, and would have put taxpayers on the hook for up to $20,000 per student loan borrower. Even those borrowers with relatively high incomes were eligible for the handout; households making $250,000 annually were eligible for up to $40,000 in “forgiveness” — a euphemism for a taxpayer bailout.

E.J. Antoni is a public finance economist at The Heritage Foundation.

