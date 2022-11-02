Mark Baker

Last year, I augmented my role as an elected member of Wyoming’s House of Representatives to become a witness before the House Judiciary Committee as it considered whether cannabis should become legal in our state.

I told my colleagues about my lifelong struggle with ulcerative colitis, which forced me to leave the military as I underwent elaborate treatments, dropping in weight from 160 pounds to only 119. I spoke of how using cannabis helped me get through that physical trial. I acknowledged that cannabis, like any drug, can be abused – but asserted the key to assuring a drug’s proper place in society is well-crafted regulation, not outright prohibition, when we know the drug has certain benefits.

Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River, has represented House District 60 since 2021. He previously represented House District 48 from 2013-17.

