Silencing Black and brown voices is not new, but it must not succeed in America today.

A county in Texas recently decided to have its library system remain open after proposing a shutdown to avoid an order from a federal judge requiring 17 previously banned books be returned to library shelves.

Kizzy Albritton, PhD, is a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project at the University of Texas at Austin and an associate professor of school psychology in the Department of Educational Psychology.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus