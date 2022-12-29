Sandy Banks

Sandy Banks

The numbers tell a sobering story of Southwest Airlines’ holiday collapse: thousands of flights abruptly canceled, and thousands upon thousands of travelers stranded for days in airport terminals.

But what the stats can’t convey is the misery, anguish and utter confusion among the desperate travelers caught in that dystopian tableau – and the heartbreak of families whose Christmas was without loved ones trapped in the vortex of nature’s fury and the airline’s incompetence.

Sandy Banks has served as reporter, editor, editorial writer and internship director for the Los Angeles Times. But she’s best known for her personal columns, which focus on private lives, public policy and people who inspire and infuriate us. A Cleveland native, Banks has three grown daughters and lives in Northridge.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus