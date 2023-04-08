Donald Trump, once the most powerful man on Earth, threw himself a pity party Tuesday night.

Indicted, booked and fingerprinted, the former president scurried home to his safe space at Mar-a-Lago, where, surrounded by sycophants and other grasping hangers-on, he whined.

Mark Z. Barabak is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on politics in California and the West.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus