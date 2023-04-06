If you build it, they will come. Good luck getting a government permit to build it.

That’s the hard part. The federal permitting process forces American energy infrastructure to endure a maze of regulations, mountains of paperwork, bureaucratic foot-dragging and costly studies. That’s all before the court battles begin.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

