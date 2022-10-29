U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (Official Portrait, 2019)

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

China is the world’s second-largest economy and largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It is America’s chief economic and geopolitical rival, bent on global domination. It exploits forced labor. It manipulates global markets. It steals our technology. It is building hypersonic missiles and a blue-water navy.

Despite all its advances, China is still considered a “developing” country by the international climate community. When international climate delegates meet in Egypt next month, they should launch a process to correct that mistake.

John Barrasso, a Republican, represents Wyoming in the U.S. Senate and is ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

