Matt Becker

On May 22-23, the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the “Free Russia Legion” crossed from Ukraine into Belgorod Oblast, Russia (with a second incursion on June 5). These two groups are allegedly comprised of Russian citizens aligned with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These groups allegedly used American Humvees and M1224 MaxxPro MRAPs as part of their operation. This temporary incursion was embarrassing for Moscow.

Matthew Becker teaches on politics and security issues in Eastern Europe at the University of Mississippi. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect those of the university. He has a doctorate in Political Science from the University of Mississippi and a master’s in International Affairs from Florida State University. He was a Boren Fellow in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He may be reached at MatthewBeckerPHD@gmail.com.

