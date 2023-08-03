Biden

President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, July 29, 2023.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mental health parity has been a political applause line for more than three decades. And it’s been federal law since 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Mental Health Parity Act, a statute whose obligations were reiterated, expanded and refined in the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act.

But it is yet to be a reality in the lives of millions of Americans, who, grappling with complex rules written by private insurers, still far too often struggle to obtain the affordable, high-quality psychological and psychiatric help they need, when they need it. Indeed, the disparities in access are only widening in recent years.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus