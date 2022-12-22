Jan. 6 committee's final meeting

Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol hold their last public hearing in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

The decision by the House committee investigating last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to refer Donald Trump for criminal prosecution was unsurprising. The committee had spent nearly a year and a half building its case, which it presented in focused detail at its final hearing on Monday.

Issuing criminal referrals to the Department of Justice was within the panel’s mandate. It was a lamentable move nonetheless.

