Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas

It is all too easy these days to complain about our elected officials. Instead, I want to commend our congressional delegation for their work toward federal permitting reform.

These bipartisan efforts must succeed for Wyoming to reach its full potential in feeding, powering and defending our nation.

Brian Boner is a sixth-generation Wyoming rancher serving Senate District 2 (Converse and Natrona counties) in the Wyoming Senate.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus