The Sept. 21 county commissioners meeting at which they approved the Bell Pasture development laid bare at least two serious problems with our county planning and zoning. First is the misrepresentation of findings from taxpayer-funded water research, and the second is a four-word phrase in the law that allows developers to put citizen wells and domestic water rights at risk.
A county memo prepared for the commissioners' meeting referred to an AMEC (the engineering company that did the research) memo dated Jan. 31, 2014, with the words, “The memo states that lots within this zone shall be a minimum of 5 acres.” In fact, the AMEC memo specifically advises that lots should be LARGER than 5 acres.
The memo is online at https://laramiecountywy.gov/_departments/PlanningDevelopment/_pdfs/2019/AMEC_01.31.14_Memo_to_SEO_re_lot_size_recharge.pdf; see the last sentence under Methodology and Assumptions, and see the last sentence under Results. (Note that the sample calculation on page 3 is NOT used in the concluding sentences of the main body of the memo.)
The memo was received by the State Engineer's Office (SEO) and carefully considered by the hydrologists and engineers for more than a year before the State Engineer issued a 10-acre minimum parcel-size order on April 1, 2015, for the “Conservation Area,” which includes the Bell Pasture development. It is not happenstance that the State Engineer issued a 10-acre minimum. While the AMEC engineers found that a 5-acre well-recharge or “pervious” area would sustain a domestic well, they stressed the need for lots to be larger than 5 acres to compensate for land covered by buildings, roads and other disturbances that reduce recharge. Soil compaction and loss of vegetation from overgrazing, for example, will also reduce the groundwater recharge rate from the 4.5% used in their calculations (Table 1).
These factors are in addition to the AMEC engineer's caution that “… it may be prudent to increase the calculated minimum lot size by some amount to account for the fact that the calculation is not conservative.” The SEO considered a range of variables while arriving at a parcel size that would sustain domestic well production and avoid saddling citizens with the high cost of drilling new, deeper wells, or hauling water to a cistern.
Given the variables, complexity and importance of the situation, it is small wonder the SEO took its time to issue a minimum parcel size order. Their carefully considered decision was that minimum parcel size should be twice the calculated minimum 5-acre pervious area.
The State Engineer’s decision is, however, largely negated by a four-word loophole in the law stating that the SEO will approve a permit for a well in the conservation area for each 10-acre parcel or legally subdivided lot (Title 18 - Counties, Section 18-5-306 (a) (xi)). The county is making small lots legal and throwing to the wind the best taxpayer-paid-for science.
If you live in the county on 10 acres or more, surrounded by similar-sized parcels, be thankful. Be thankful for earlier county commissioners that had the wisdom and prudent foresight to require 10-acre parcels, putting “… public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the county” (W.S. 18-5-201 through 208) above other considerations.
If you live in the county on five acres surrounded by similar-sized plots and plan to be there for the long term, try to maximize your pervious area and cross your fingers. Every potential buyer of the Bell Pasture small lots should be warned of the contrast between the AMEC memo recommendations and county practice.