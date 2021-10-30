A conflict of interest occurs when a person’s interests in family, friendships, financial or social factors might – unintentionally or otherwise – sway his or her judgment, decisions or actions.
To “recuse” means to remove oneself from participation to avoid a conflict of interest; also, to challenge a person serving as a public official as unqualified to perform legal duties because of a potential conflict of interest or lack of impartiality.
As recently reported by WyoFile, the Laramie County Control Area Advisory Board, which is an elected board, addressed an application by the Lerwick family of Pine Bluffs for irrigation wells that would pump up to 1.5 billion gallons of water a year. Ty Lerwick sits on the board and voted in favor of his family’s well applications. Fortunately, he is the only board member that did so.
Ty and his family did nothing wrong in applying for the well permits, but for Ty not to recuse himself from the board for the discussion and vote was an obvious conflict of interest.
Further, the other board members, finding that Ty was not going to recuse himself, had an obligation to challenge him. They are neighbors and the remaining board members, knowing how the vote would go, and that the outcome was only advisory, perhaps rationalized that requesting Ty recuse himself was not needed. Perhaps, but all must clearly understand the potential for societal damage from such improprieties.
I recently heard a religious leader refer to a fascinating scientific work out of Germany’s Max Planck Institute titled “Walking Straight into Circles” (Souman, Diederich, et al. 2009, in Current Biology). The paper is the first experimental study showing that people really do walk in circles when they do not have reliable cues to their walking direction, as may happen in blizzard, fog, dark of night or flatland forest.
Reference to the study was to make the point that we also need cues to help us walk the straight line of ethical behavior. The Ten Commandments, the BSA Scout Law, the Five Marine Attributes, Codes of Scientific Ethics and similar moral constructions cue us toward behavior needed to successfully render public service consistent with the positions we occupy.
The American Society for Public Administration (ASPA) has an eight-point Code of Ethics (https://www.aspanet.org/ASPA/Code-of-Ethics/Code-of-Ethics.aspx) which includes:
1. Promote the interests of the public and put service to the public above service to oneself.
2. Respect and support government constitutions and laws, while seeking to improve laws and policies to promote the public good.
5. Provide accurate, honest, comprehensive and timely information.
6. Adhere to the highest standards of conduct to inspire public confidence and trust in public service.
The elaboration for number six includes, “Maintain truthfulness and honesty and do not compromise them …” and, “ZEALOUSLY GUARD AGAINST CONFLICT OF INTEREST OR ITS APPEARANCE. DISCLOSE ANY INTERESTS THAT MAY AFFECT OBJECTIVITY IN MAKING DECISIONS AND RECUSE ONESELF FROM PARTICIPATION IN THOSE DECISIONS” (my emphasis).
Gunnar Malm is a talented, energetic, affable Realtor that may have never seen a housing development he didn’t like. We need the talent and energy in civil government, but as a Laramie County commissioner, and more particularly as the chair, he has an obvious conflict of interest when considering county developments.
Other commissioners may also be invested in county development and have, with Malm, been regularly approving questionable developments, with the associated domestic wells, sewage systems, traffic problems and other consequences of each (see WTE’s “Our View” editorial, page B8, Sunday, Oct. 3). To have a Realtor, or other development-invested commissioner, discussing and voting on county developments is as clear a conflict of interest as is Ty Lerwick voting for his own wells.
We need all the commissioners to honestly disclose all interests that could affect – or be suspected of affecting – their objectivity and to recuse themselves whenever there is the slightest potential for conflict of interest. If they do not, you and I should take action to enforce these ethical standards.