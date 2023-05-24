Rodger McDaniel’s May 13 guest editorial, “Imagine biblical figures at a Braver Angels workshop,” implies that some people, and some ideas, are not worthy of respect or the time and effort required for understanding.
It is not the first time Braver Angels’ approach to reducing toxic polarization has been criticized for being too tolerant. (See comment by Julie Kohler below.) It is probably, however, the first time that Old Testament prophets have been summoned in support of it. Although the prophets do add an important and authoritative moral perspective, let’s continue the workshop with some more contemporary participants.
Moderator: “Before the break, we were talking about why some people’s ideas are so offensive that they should be censured. Isn’t there a danger that this sort of attitude might lead to a witch hunt?”
“Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.” (Exodus 22:18)
Moderator: “Yes, well, we’ve already heard from the Old Testament folks; let’s get some more modern perspectives, shall we?”
Anonymous: “A witch is a festering sore that must be cut out before it infects the entire body.”
Increase Mather: “It were better that 10 suspected witches should escape than that one innocent person should be condemned.”
Moderator: “OK, we may have found some common ground here. You agree that witch hunts are acceptable, at least if innocent people aren’t swept up. Let’s see if we can find some more points of agreement. Braver Angels likes to quote Abraham Lincoln on reconciliation between North and South after the Civil War as a model for bridging divides. Do you agree with his sentiments?”
Anonymous: “Damn Yankees!”
Anonymous: “Go Red Sox!”
Moderator: “Some would argue that the country would be better off if Lincoln had lived and been able to implement his vision of reconstruction. In any case, we seem to be making progress understanding each other, even if we’re struggling to find more common ground. Why is it important to try to understand each other, even if we continue to disagree?
Harry S. Truman: “It is understanding that gives us an ability to have peace. When we understand the other fellow’s viewpoint, and he understands ours, then we can sit down and work out our differences.”
Tennessee Williams: “I think that hate is a feeling that can only exist where there is no understanding.”
Mark Twain: “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.”
Moderator: “That’s an interesting perspective, Mark. Can we agree that tolerance is important, in addition to understanding?”
James Russell Lowell: “The devil loves nothing better than the intolerance of reformers.”
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “Intolerance is the first sign of an inadequate education. An ill-educated person behaves with arrogant impatience, whereas truly profound education breeds humility.”
Mahatma Gandhi: “Intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit.”
Moderator: “Why do people become intolerant?”
Ambrose Bierce: “Intolerance is natural and logical, for in every dissenting opinion lies an assumption of superior wisdom.”
Karl Popper: “If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.”
Timothy Radcliffe: “Claiming that you have got the truth wrapped up does breed violence and intolerance.”
Bob Dylan: “Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am ...”
Moderator: “Bob is describing our current state of polarization. Isn’t stereotyping others and putting them in baskets at least partly responsible?”
Hillary Clinton: “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?”
Barack Obama: “They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion …”
Hillary Clinton: “I was taken aback by the demeaning remarks Senator Obama made about people in small-town America. … His remarks are elitist and out of touch.”
Rodney King: “Why can’t we all just get along?”
Moderator: “Who has an answer for Rodney?”
John F. Kennedy: “Our inability to understand and accept differences in beliefs and values leads to the majority of conflicts we encounter in our lives.”
Desmond Tutu: “The root cause of most conflicts is the failure to recognize the common humanity in others and the unwillingness to step into their shoes to understand their struggles.”
Nelson Mandela: “Lack of understanding is the breeding ground for stereotypes, prejudice and, ultimately, conflict.”
Moderator: “We’re back to the importance of understanding. What else can we do to reduce toxic polarization, hatred and conflict?
Joseph Fort Newton: “Men build too many walls and not enough bridges.”
Moderator: “Why is that?”
Neil deGrasse Tyson: “The human mind is prone to believing in its own rightness, even when it’s wrong.”
Leonardo da Vinci: “The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinions.”
Voltaire: “Opinions have caused more ills than the plague or earthquakes.”
Moderator: “Should we eliminate opinions?
Jean-Jacques Rousseau: “They say that Caliph Omar, when consulted about what had to be done with the library of Alexandria, answered as follows: ‘If the books of this library contain matters opposed to the Koran, they are bad and must be burned. If they contain only the doctrine of the Koran, burn them anyway, for they are superfluous.’”
Isaac Asimov: “Those who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.”
Rush Limbaugh: “Liberals are not upset because I am wrong; they are upset because I am right.”
Moderator: “It would be great if we could all agree on the truth. What if we can’t?
Julie Kohler: “‘Braver Angels’ … Love politics flattens anger. … But righteous anger in response to injustice is not the same as the oppressive anger that fuels it.”
Richard Nixon: “Don’t get the impression that you arouse my anger. You see, one can only be angry with those he respects.“
Plato: “No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
Moderator: “I don’t want to end with the message that we should be angry with those with whom we disagree. Isn’t there a better lesson we can take away from today’s workshop?”
Paul (Romans 12:16-18): “Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud ... Do not be conceited … If it is possible … live at peace with everyone.”
Jesus: “Blessed are the peacemakers …” (Matthew 5:9)