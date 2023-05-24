Brantley, Tom (2020, Braver Angels)

Rodger McDaniel’s May 13 guest editorial, “Imagine biblical figures at a Braver Angels workshop,” implies that some people, and some ideas, are not worthy of respect or the time and effort required for understanding.

It is not the first time Braver Angels’ approach to reducing toxic polarization has been criticized for being too tolerant. (See comment by Julie Kohler below.) It is probably, however, the first time that Old Testament prophets have been summoned in support of it. Although the prophets do add an important and authoritative moral perspective, let’s continue the workshop with some more contemporary participants.

Tom Brantley is a Braver Angels volunteer co-coordinator for Wyoming and Braver Angels Laramie County Alliance co-chair. He has lived in Cheyenne since 2010. Born in Laramie, his professional life as an attorney for the past 45 years has been centered in Boston and New York City.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus