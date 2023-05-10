Bravo, Domenic

Domenic Bravo

 /WTE

National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.

“The travel industry fuels every industry — our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”

Domenic Bravo is the president and CEO of Visit Cheyenne, the visitors bureau for Laramie County.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus