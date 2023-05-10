National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the essential role that travel will play in driving economic growth and innovation through the theme #TravelForward.
“The travel industry fuels every industry — our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
Why celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week?
As I was reflecting on the last time I did an op-ed, it was last year, when our marketing performance numbers were finalized for 2021. We received those same numbers, along with some additional information, in December, but I failed to share them. It seems as of late we move from one great project to the next and forget to celebrate success. I thought what better time to talk about all things Visit Cheyenne than during the 40th anniversary of Travel and Tourism Week?
For three years in a row, our marketing campaigns through Madden Media have averaged a 19-to-1 return on investment or higher, with the most recent being a 22-to-1. As a reminder, these are conversions, so as people see our ad, they click our ad, and then they visit and spend money in our community.
We never rest on our laurels, and although our Hell on Wheels rodeo series has been a huge success, now in its fourth year, we set out with an aggressive sponsorship program to allow the event to become sustainable for years to come. As of my writing this op-ed, we have reached 110% of our goal. A big shoutout to our new and returning sponsors, as we could do not make this event happen without your support.
Our ticket sales for the event have exceeded last year’s sales to date by 50% and include visitors from 23 different states and four countries so far. In addition, we added a royalty program to Hell on Wheels, announcing the first-ever HOW Rodeo Queen, Abigail Marcott.
As I have mentioned before, our group and convention sales have had a strong recovery after 2020, and we have hosted numerous conferences, including Select Traveler and Small Market Meetings, which brought travel and meeting planners here to experience our community. This year, in March, we hosted the National Tour Association (NTA) Contact and tied for first place as the top destinations they have visited. We have already booked five bus tours this summer because of our hosting efforts, and it is barely the start of May.
Our PR efforts have netted us numerous national and regional digital and magazine articles in publications like USA Today, Cowboys and Indians, Cowgirl Magazine and Travel + Leisure. Our recent Phoenix activation at Country Thunder was a unique way to reach out to a new visitor market that historically likes to visit our area.
We are proud to support music events and venues like The Lincoln that recently hosted Ice Cube, along with numerous other critical events in our community that serve residents and visitors. We are again this summer supporting Fridays on the Plaza, Edge Fest, the Wyoming Brewers Festival and many more of your favorite events which make summer in Cheyenne so fun.
With all the phenomenal events, meetings, marketing/promotions and destination development we work on, we also ensure to partner on important social matters in our community. We are working with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Foundation this year on their suicide prevention awareness campaign through the yellow feather program.
In 2022, visitors spent nearly $442 million in our community, providing $246 million in sales tax revenue in Laramie County — money that builds fire stations, funds road repairs and enhances our downtown. Money that we don’t have to pay as residents, but amenities that we all get to enjoy. We would not be as successful in our endeavors if not for great partners like the Wyoming Office of Tourism, which provides this county-level economic report.
Our visitor economy is very strong in Laramie County. Travel serves as a catalyst for a productive U.S. economy and helps power the success of other industries. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
Travel is at the heart of Laramie County, powering a strong economy, creating jobs and strengthening our community’s culture and identity. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.
Please visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week and cheyenne.org to learn about all the great things happening in Laramie County.
Domenic Bravo is the president and CEO of Visit Cheyenne, the visitors bureau for Laramie County.