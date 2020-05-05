The Greater Cheyenne area has endured many crises through the years. Whether it has been blizzards, tornadoes, floods or droughts, the people of Laramie County have always thrived in adversity. COVID-19 is testing this resolve.
May 3-9 is National Travel and Tourism Week, and, as such, we are celebrating the resolve of the industry that we are honored to help develop, promote and protect.
As a result, Visit Cheyenne has been agile and adaptive in shifting existing plans, while balancing the need to build a plan for recovery. Travel and tourism in Laramie County is a $380 million industry. We will need this economic engine to help the recovery of the entire community.
To do this properly, our staff must be in tune with area businesses’ biggest issues, while keeping our ear out for feel-good stories and future opportunities. Since early March, we have stayed in constant contact with Laramie County’s tourism businesses, getting answers to their questions and developing promotions to help their businesses stay alive. We have hosted and attended virtual industry meetings, and utilized online tools to listen and learn.
We have strengthened our already strong partnerships with the other economic development organizations – the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, the DDA and LEADS – as we all work together to get our community back up and running while supporting each other through the process.
Being a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), Visit Cheyenne is a marketing engine and a community brand ambassador. While travel has been halted, vacations are still being dreamed about. What is the right way to keep top of mind in the market; to reintroduce ourselves to the world stage; to encourage visitors to our Western heritage; or to host a meeting or sporting event? That is where the balancing act comes in.
When responding to a crisis, DMOs must be nimble. Almost immediately, Visit Cheyenne enacted cost-saving fiscal and personnel reduction actions. This reaction was coupled with handling hundreds of new requests and creation of programming that would support our local businesses. We turned around social media games, contests and restaurant support pages within a few days of the COVID-19 closures.
We are still helping meeting professionals rebook their conferences, consulting with sports planners about new event dates, answering visitor questions remotely, assisting members of the media and more. In less than a week’s time, we rolled out and implemented an entirely new COVID-19 social media strategy, modified our website, and each day we assess media plans and messaging based on market conditions.
Equally important to our success is our proactive approach. We are building assets for future projects, establishing new strategies for digital and print ads, auditing and editing content on our website and social pages, and securing meeting or sporting events for 2021 and beyond. Based on collaboration within the industry, we are crafting recovery plans, which are being tweaked continuously based on the consumer shifts we have monitored daily.
We have taken a deeper dive into data and consumer trends and have overlaid this on the COVID-19 traveling trend data, allowing us to adapt our marketing plans that place us on an accelerated path with the rest of the country as we compete for visitation to our destination.
Our community is positioned well, both from a location standpoint, and the authentic and diverse destination assets that we offer. Visit Cheyenne is confident we will lead the nation as primary destination in this recovery period.
It will be important we move thoughtfully as we look to bring tourists back to our area. It will be more critical than ever that we bring back the right tourists at the right time.
As always, we will aim for quality tourists; and will do so with the community’s and visitors’ best interest and safety in mind, following the lead of the CDC and our county government.
In the meantime, we will continue to work hard to make sure that our industry is in the proper position to rebound.