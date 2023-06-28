Breen, Nate

Nate Breen

First, I would like to express my thanks to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s editorial board for their recent “State shouldn’t make districts fight for construction dollars” editorial.

I served on the Laramie County School District 11 Board of Trustees from 2012-20, and struggles with the School Facilities Commission were a regular source of aggravation for us. And, Arp school was often at the center of those struggles.

Nate Breen is a former member of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Wyoming’s largest K-12 school district.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus