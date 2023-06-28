First, I would like to express my thanks to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s editorial board for their recent “State shouldn’t make districts fight for construction dollars” editorial.
I served on the Laramie County School District 11 Board of Trustees from 2012-20, and struggles with the School Facilities Commission were a regular source of aggravation for us. And, Arp school was often at the center of those struggles.
The concerns regarding the condition (Was the building fit for education? Was the building safe for students?) and capacity (Was the building able to adequately educate its total number of students in the space which it had?) were on the table at my first meeting as a trustee in December 2012.
We were informed that Arp could not be considered for reconstruction due to the fact that the building had a new boiler installed earlier, therefore, according to the Facilities Commission’s “formula” of which buildings were most in need of reconstruction, Arp was placed down near the middle of the list (it was near the top in 2012). Why? Well, we were told that the new boiler changed the urgent rating of condition.
Imagine that: the district met its fiduciary and fidelity responsibilities to keep kids warm in the winter, and it — and students — were penalized for that work.
From 2014-18, Jim Landen, Marguerite Herman and I regularly spent time with Dave Bartlett (former assistant superintendent of support services in LCSD1) as he testified before the Facilities Commission, before the Legislature and presented to the board. I don’t know how many times we were asked to do repeat MCERs (Most Cost Efficient Remedy studies) for buildings in the district, including Arp many times (For a body such as the Legislature and the Facilities Commission to promote fiscal responsibility, then require districts to do and redo MCERs made no fiscal sense. Additionally, each year that we were forced to go without construction was costly due to inflationary pressures).
To make a long story short, it was like trying to hit a moving target — the Facilities Commission and the Legislature would change the condition and capacity requirements almost yearly (in an effort to prevent new school construction?), thereby placing our buildings in LCSD1 lower on the list. We started to feel that the MCER was just a game to delay and deny LCSD1 its capital construction needs, as nearly all school districts in the state had gotten all of their capital construction needs met, including the building of new schools.
I want folks in Cheyenne to understand that the Arp building concerns were never ignored by your school board through the years; efforts to rebuild that school predated me, and the saga continues. It was the state of Wyoming’s legislature cutting the capital construction budget and instructing the State Construction Department and the School Facilities Commission to find ways to cut and/or limit the rebuilding of schools.
We need help from the Legislature, as in the case of the construction of a new Carey Junior High School. At that time, our Laramie County legislators, working in concert with Mr. Bartlett, were able to force the issue that the “old Carey” was not a safe facility for students and staff, as well as unable to provide a 21st-century, quality education for the students per requirement expectations from the Legislature and the Department of Education. And yes, capacity was also an issue, too.
Your school board is doing their job. Demand that the Legislature do theirs.
Nate Breen is a former member of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Wyoming’s largest K-12 school district.