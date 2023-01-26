Here you go, Wyoming ...
House Bill 205, titled “Ban on teaching and training critical race theory,” is, in fact, this state’s version of Florida’s “Stop WOKE” Act, limiting how race can be taught in classrooms, and lets parents sue teachers and districts that violate it.
And don’t forget that CRT (the initials are only found in the title of the bill) is not being taught, nor is it any part of public school curriculum in the social studies in this state. But the sponsor and co-sponsors, in true Orwellian style, have decided to define things in any manner that supports their position.
This bill is dangerous for education in this state, as well as an attack on democracy (as is its “sister bill,” Senate File 117, “Parental Rights in Education,” which also is a replica in name and substance to Florida’s own parental rights bill) which I address below:
1. Should SF 117 become law, the process of reviewing and revising social studies standards will “bow” to ideological demands of this law. It is easy to imagine that in the foreseeable future, a parent or policymaker will challenge and even sue a school district and/or teacher for assigning students to read and analyze Malcolm X’s “The Ballot or the Bullet.”
You can’t address the Civil War, Jim Crow or the civil rights movement without detailing systemic and systematic racism as part of our national legacy.
2. This bill is nothing less than an order of “inquisition,” in which these legislators have made themselves “Grand Inquisitors,” ready to punish any who deviate from these neo-Torquemada sense of “orthodoxy.” The target of this modern “Bonfire of the Vanities” are our teachers and schools. Our teachers, fearing allegations of “breaking the law” will be constantly looking over their shoulders, fearing the sound of a dropping shoe, thereby bowdlerizing the lesson and education itself.
Quality teaching does not occur in an atmosphere of fear. And we see the Legislature is looking for ways for retention and recruitment of teachers ... this bill ain’t going to help.
3. Justice Robert Jackson’s opinion in the West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (1943) detailed what educating for democracy should be: “Public education, according to the Court, should ‘not strangle the free mind at its source [or] teach youth to discount important principles of our government as mere platitudes.’ Instead, education should enable students to make informed choices about what to believe. ... that patriotism does not become stronger because it is compulsory, but rather when it is voluntarily chosen.”
This bill is the antithesis of Jackson’s admonition to “enable students to make informed choices” through critical thinking.
4. If the authoritarianism embedded in Section 1 of this were not enough, Section 2 grants immunity from tort liability to those enforcing this statute or those who have complaints against individuals whom they believe have violated the statute. There is no accountability here for governmental agents or others who see a path to punish or create chaos in our public schools system (not to mention furthering the Hillsdale College attempts to co-opt and take control of public schools in this nation).
Shoot, there is the appearance of governmental evil here. Outrageous isn’t a strong enough condemnation.