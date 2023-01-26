Breen, Nate

Here you go, Wyoming ...

House Bill 205, titled “Ban on teaching and training critical race theory,” is, in fact, this state’s version of Florida’s “Stop WOKE” Act, limiting how race can be taught in classrooms, and lets parents sue teachers and districts that violate it.

Nate Breen is a retired high school social studies teacher in Cheyenne and a former member of the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, as well as the Wyoming State Board of Education.

