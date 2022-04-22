This past Monday, April 18, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution affirming their commitment – thereby, the district’s commitment – to providing and guaranteeing a “safe learning environment where all are treated with kindness, dignity and respect.”
The resolution went on to state that due to “the increase in reports of intimidation, harassment in regard to race and color ... the District has joined with the city, the base and business community to condemn and enforce policies which strictly prohibit any activity or speech on district property or district-sponsored events that maliciously and intentionally intimidates or harasses another person based upon the person’s race, color or gender.”
I applaud this action and believe this resolution is very significant on four levels: a) immediate history; b) community syncretism; c) governing grit and courage by trustees; and d) the unanimity of the vote for the resolution.
First, the historical significance. I was serving on the board in 2019 when we were alerted to an alarming incident involving a state senator and a group of local high school students. The students, representatives of their school’s Gay Straight Alliance club, were at the Legislature lobbying for a bill related to protecting the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ persons. They were meeting with the local senator when the senator proceeded to unleash ugly, crude and bigoted views of LGBTQ+ persons and their lifestyle. The students and their sponsor were shocked.
Shortly after the incident, the board met for a regularly scheduled business meeting, but we also had placed on our agenda to have an executive session to speak with the sponsor of said club regarding the outburst from the senator. We met in executive session and talked with the sponsor, asking that person their thoughts and their narrative of the incident.
After discussing and asking the sponsor questions, we excused the person. The question arose, “What do we do next?” “Do we write a letter of ‘de marche’ (a letter calling someone on the carpet) to the Legislature, asking for an apology?” We were still in executive session, and yet we debated our options and our opinions. After some period of time, it was realized there was no consensus of what was to be done, and the matter was dropped.
I left the meeting that night wondering whether the “debate” should have been an executive session matter. And I still question our actions that evening. The discussion we engaged in was of public interest and public concern. Trustees made clear their positions and thoughts; should not those been subject to full public scrutiny? That question is significant for two reasons: a) what would occur about a month later; and b) how the board processed the resolution recently.
About a month later, the “McCormick Incident” exploded in this community with the discovery of racist and homophobic leaflets placed around that building. The community and media angrily came after the board for its failure to monitor in due diligence, and they were right. Later investigations revealed a long train of racist and homophobic behavior in the building. We spent the remainder of that school year trying to respond and “fix” the plethora of complaints.
Was the failure of the board to act on the bigoted behavior by a legislator the previous month a “signal” that the board was not only disengaged, but silently condoning the words then? Was the inaction related to what occurred at McCormick? Many in the community believed so. To this day, I strongly believe that our failure to take a stance may have encouraged those behind the leaflets.
That trajectory was corrected Monday when the board openly discussed, debated and passed the resolution in the eyes of the public. This board made clear it is engaged and concerned.
Secondly is the fact that the school district and the community are working together on a very important factor related to the health and growth of Cheyenne. I laud Mayor Collins and the base commander for their testimony and expectations for the school district. The adage of “it takes a village to raise a child” might be "worn,” but it is a truism. It is my hope that in the future the school district and community work together in their creating, crafting and enacting strategic plans for Cheyenne.
Thirdly, Trustee Wiederspahn is deserving for his grit and courage to speak of the outrage he felt; “we should be incensed by what is happening here …," and that he was embarrassed. Those were hard words, but they are words which carried three years of history with them. I also laud Trustee Herman for her steely resolve that the resolution would be crafted in public, piece by piece. That took courage and resolve; and it, too, carried the history of three years ago with it.
Finally, I applaud the board for its vote of unanimity on the resolution. The debate was civil. The debate was focused upon wording, syntax, context and meaning. Though many have derided the resolution as “toothless,” I disagree. This document is ethically and morally binding to every trustee. This document is a unanimous mutual pledge to the community, guaranteeing a “safe learning environment where all are treated with kindness, dignity and respect.”