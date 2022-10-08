This is certainly a very strange election season, especially if one looks at local school board elections across the country. As a former school board member, I can tell you that being on a school board is hard work, there is no pay, and the time commitment can be oppressive if one is committed to students, teachers and the broader community that funds public education.
So, this begs the question: “Why has running for school board become a mania (in every sense of the word) in many parts of the country this year, including here in Cheyenne?”
What do we know? We know that special interest groups and a major political party have forwarded agendas and millions of dollars to candidates running for board positions. We also know that these agendas are generally unaligned with local education expectations; instead, these agendas carry national political rhetoric and ideology.
Thus, it is important for the voter to at least understand the duties and expectations of a school board member in assessing voting choices.
First, on the general level, we need to keep in mind that the most fundamental rule of politics is to “follow the money.” Following money is the best way to predict how a given candidate will vote, if elected. Is the candidate endorsed by a given group or a political party? Want to know whose ideas the candidate will support or what agenda the candidate will push? Follow the money.
But the most important piece is vetting the candidate; what questions ought the voter take into the voting booth?
Michael Shaffer, director of the Masters in Educational Leadership Program at Ball State University, and Mark GiaQuinta, an attorney who served as president of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board for 10 years, recently published eight suggestions the informed voter ought to consider in making their ballot decision.
First and foremost, in my mind, is that board members abjure (renounce) overt partisan and political alignment, which leads to micromanaging the schools, the curriculum, teacher evaluation and day-to-day operations of the district. School board governance expects engagement in constructive dialogue with the superintendent on a continual basis. The school board’s primary duty is to hire and evaluate a superintendent based upon that person’s ability to fulfill the district’s strategic plan and goals.
What needs to be appreciated is that the one of the most critical determinants delineating a successful school district from a dysfunctional one is how the board and its members work with the superintendent. Or, as I often reflected as a classroom teacher and later as a board member, school district dysfunction starts at the top with the school board. If one sees malaise and trouble in the district as a whole, look at what is going on between the board and the superintendent.
What questions ought to be asked in vetting candidates?
Check into the background of the candidate. Is there something unique or important you believe would make this candidate a great fit for your board in your community?
What kind of practical experience does the candidate have to contribute to fulfill what your board needs at this time? Is there a gap which needs to be filled?
Does the candidate have a record of community and/or board involvement? What is the record of that involvement: was the person a positive contributor in terms of being a collaborator, working well with others, working as a member of the team as opposed to being an outlier working for themselves (and their agendas)? Did this candidate embrace the values of compromise and consensus? Was this candidate a positive contributor in team collaboration requiring working well with others and willing to understand and appreciate the importance of consensus and compromise while avoiding grandstanding and brinksmanship?
Does this candidate understand and appreciate that their top priority as a trustee should be servicing all students and the logistics of support within the district and abjuring personal and political agendas?
Does this candidate have a reasonable working understanding and knowledge of education and schools (simply having been a student in school at one time in one’s life is not a qualifier as knowledge of schools)? Does this person have the capacity and willingness to learn (the importance of continual improvement through board professional development)?
Is this candidate willing to commit the time needed for board work? Will this candidate serve with fidelity, missing few, if any, board meetings? Board work expects the willingness to engage in governance training, which includes how to conduct an orderly and productive meeting (Robert’s Rules of Order would be helpful). Is this candidate willing to devote the time necessary to be able to make decisions related to the multifaceted nature of school districts, which includes a willingness to learn about public finance, capital construction, contracts, personnel issues, budgets, advocacy with the community and legislature and revenue sources?
Finally, and this is related to the first position, does the candidate recognize the difference between governance and management? Does the candidate respect the lanes which separate the role(s) of board from the roles of the superintendent, the administrative teams and the teachers?
This last point is the test of the candidate’s commitment to the foundational American constitutional principle of the separation of powers. In sum, a school board member is a trustee of the entire community, representing all children, employees and the community.