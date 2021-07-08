It’s hard to imagine how the one thing that brings people happiness, comfort, addiction and life can fill a tiny girl with such fear, disgust, anguish and control.
Something that is advertised everywhere, warehouses filled with items from all over the world, all different textures and colors. A concept where business and corporations only allow a break for this one thing.
This one thing ruined my life, took control. The body dysmorphia, the anorexia, the bulimia – all caused by food. I never underwent treatments or hospitalizations, although I should have. I did recovery myself. I went through the ups and downs, confusion, soul searching, grocery shopping and self-control – all myself.
I have no way of understanding if this was the right way to go about things, but I can proudly say that I am almost completely better. Weighing 65 pounds as a freshman in high school was never seen as healthy. Being 5-foot-1, a healthy weight is 90-110 pounds for a female girl.
But my appearance wasn’t so shocking and abnormal that people noticed – in fact, no one noticed. The pale skin, yellowing teeth, dark circles and thinning dead hair. The constant crying for no reason, the napping in class, the passing out were all things that happened that everyone either got used to or just assumed were normal.
At Central High, I run all year round. Cross-country, indoor and outdoor track, focusing on distance is something that, as much as it sucks, is a passion and a love of mine. Having a great year in running as a freshman and showing immense potential in running, many people, including me, had high hopes for my sophomore season.
Over summer training, I started to notice unusual things – low energy, struggling to keep a 7:30 pace and the constant feeling of fatigue. I got concerned, but thought maybe I was just having a weird spell. Then, one day, I passed out running, and from that day forward, I was passing out up to four times a day. Just sitting in class, I would tumble over and pass out.
It took some time to get some concerns to be taken seriously, until my first meet of the cross-country season came and I passed out after the first mile of the 5k. I broke down and cried extremely hard in hopes my coach and my parents would finally understand where I was coming from.
I went to the doctors, and they ran tests like blood and urine, and when they came back, they noticed my liver and kidney had some weird functions, and we decided that constant stress was what made my passing out spells happen, and my heart just wasn’t able to handle it. I always wondered why this was until I realized that because I was so malnourished I ruined how my body functioned and worked. I slowly weakened my important and fragile organs, causing me to truly work on bettering myself so I can be the runner I always wanted to be.
My sophomore season never got better, and I was all over the place with events. I still tried, but now i’m ready to hit the ground running with my recovered body.
I still question how people didn’t notice. Noticeable to me, but unknown to my peers, family, coach. One day, however, it hit me that having an eating disorder for two years before the ninth grade, my appearance was “normal” and never something unusual to anyone around me. In fact, I was known as the big eater in my family and to all my friends – ironic, isn’t it?
I still, to this day, brag about how much I eat because I’d rather be praised for eating mass amounts than to be praised for eating little to nothing. Being in high school and trying to cover up for my lack of eating was a full-time job. Making sure my family and my friends, along with other peers, never connected the dots was something that I was beyond determined to do.
I kept my eating disorder a secret for four years, until I finally came to terms and wanted to finally change things for the better. The overeating, baggy clothes, face and hair product, the eating dinner, but never actually digesting – all of it was an act to stay undercover, like I was a spy protecting the most powerful man on Earth. In hindsight, however, an eating disorder can be referred to as the most powerful man on Earth.
My life was taken over. I never stopped thinking about it, ever – my constant worry of meal times, my appearance, how I was going to find loopholes, where the nearest bathroom was. All of this was on my mind 24/7. What sucks the most is even after you finally are trusted to eat, and you trust yourself to eat, and you can say you are fully recovered, no matter what, I will face the road of recovery for my entire life.
In life, everyone – literally every single homo sapien – will have and feel the motions of insecurities. Some handle them better than others, and some let them lead the way in life. Everyone, though, can take something from these mind bullies. Not only understanding different insecurities, but what also helps a person get some relief from them, can save so many mistakes and dreaded thoughts.
Realize that everyone from the world’s highest-paid models, like Kendall Jenner, to a small-town little runner chick from Wyoming can have insecurities and that they are valid. Because they may seem perfect, and actually cause you the feelings of jealousy, but they still eat that person up. I wish people could understand why I had my insecurities, who caused them, why they are so prevalent – maybe I wouldn’t have gone through everything.
I’m not ashamed, nor is anything that happened anyone’s fault. And to my friends, my family and my coach, I thank you guys for the constant support. This journey has shaped me into who I am right now.
Words of affirmation and a bit of understanding go a long way for everyone. I urge everyone to look for the little signs and be there for your person. Keep each other beautiful and happy, along with eating well and being proud. Remember that I will, always, even if I don’t know you, think you are beautiful.