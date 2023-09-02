There has been a major dust-up over the past year or so about the materials available to our children in our school libraries, and even our county libraries. While I do not condone or believe that our school libraries are an appropriate place for many of these books, I am far more concerned with the ability of our children to be able to read.

According to the Wyoming Department of Education’s WyTOPP scores from school year 2021-22, only 47.89% of our third-graders are reading at a proficient or above proficient level. That means a majority of our children are leaving the third grade not reading proficiently.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, has served in the Wyoming House of Representatives since 2017.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus