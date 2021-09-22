Editor’s note:This is one in a series of guest columns asking voters to support renewal of the sixth-penny sales tax. The Town of Burns is never too proud to beg for support, especially when it comes to her residents and those from the surrounding areas that use her services. And to paraphrase Tennessee Williams’ famous line, “We are dependent on the kindness of strangers,” especially when it comes to Laramie County voters supporting the sixth-penny sales tax initiatives.
For those of you who may be new to the idea of the sixth penny, this is an opportunity for all residents of Laramie County to show their support for every other resident of the county.
Sure, it’s one penny of sales tax, but think of it this way: for every hundred dollars of non-food items you purchase, that adds up to one dollar. ONE DOLLAR! Take a look at the needs of the entire county that are put forth on the ballot. Everything on that entire ballot is what YOU can support for that one dollar!
While Cheyenne and the county have larger population bases, the small towns have no other ways to raise money to pay for things like water and sewer system maintenance and needed upgrades, street maintenance and construction, and maintenance on town-owned buildings, vehicles, parks, etc.
Speaking only for Burns, we don’t have enough assessed value to bond for much more than a pack of gum, and not enough population to tax ourselves to fund anything of any import. Let alone, of course, that we have no stores to collect a sales tax if we asked for one for our town.
With the advent of the state cutting back on support for municipalities, beginning in 2010 and continuing to today, the sixth penny has become the literal lifeline for all our communities. Without your support, small-town Wyoming life is well on the way to becoming less and less sustainable.
Historically, the outlying areas of Laramie County have supported every initiative put forward by every other entity, and the voters of Cheyenne have supported the needs of the outlying areas. Please let us continue that wonderful record of supporting each other.