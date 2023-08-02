The Cheyenne City Council recently passed a curfew ordinance, effective from midnight to 5 a.m. for those “camping” in areas of Crow Creek.
This ordinance is the result of complaints from the Trails End neighborhood. They were “fed up” with the inconvenience of having to deal with people that did not have houses or cars or even toilets — one member of the audience, unaware the U.S. Constitution applies to those who have no money, seemed to be asking for a law enforcement solution and for people to be arrested.
The president of the Trails End Homeowners Association showed some compassion by saying that he was aware that they had to go somewhere, but did not comment on where that might be.
The concerns these neighbors brought to the council were unhoused people camping near their neighborhood and causing all kinds of chaos just by their presence. And while research has shown that unhoused individuals have no higher crime rates than the general population — and are most often the victim of crimes, rather than the perpetrator — the neighbors accused the campers of vandalism, stealing, being dirty and outdoor pooping.
In three open meetings did the City Council or the community use compassion and reason to search for evidence-based solutions to this problem? Did they ask for input from COMEA shelter staff, Needs Inc., the Welcome Mat, mental health providers or veterans’ advocates? They did not, and as is too often the case, no one in the meetings advocated for the homeless.
While all over the world and this nation communities are searching for and finding solutions for the unhoused, this council did what public officials have been doing for decades — passed an ordinance that would do absolutely nothing to provide a solution for the “campers” or the Trails End residents. I thought the idea of a $750 fine was ludicrous, given these individuals, if lucky, were living out of a shopping cart.
Despite there being little conversation about the possible discrimination and exclusion inherent in the final ordinance, there was only one council member that voted against the measure. This issue has been extensively litigated over the years, and the right to public sleeping when there is no other shelter available has been protected.
The clearest solution for those who are unhoused is to provide housing; numerous communities are doing just that with tiny house villages, conversion of hotels and motels into affordable housing; shipping container homes; 3-D printed houses; micro homes in abandoned buildings; and permanent supported housing.
While these solutions require long-term planning and coordination, there is a simpler solution that Cheyenne could make available very quickly: provide a safe camping area with trash containers and portable toilets. Telling people over and over “I do not know where you are going to go, but you cannot be here” is not a solution for Cheyenne, and we must expect more from our public officials.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.