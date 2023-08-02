Burt, Linda (2020)

The Cheyenne City Council recently passed a curfew ordinance, effective from midnight to 5 a.m. for those “camping” in areas of Crow Creek.

This ordinance is the result of complaints from the Trails End neighborhood. They were “fed up” with the inconvenience of having to deal with people that did not have houses or cars or even toilets — one member of the audience, unaware the U.S. Constitution applies to those who have no money, seemed to be asking for a law enforcement solution and for people to be arrested.

Linda Burt is a Cheyenne attorney and the former director of the Wyoming chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Email: ldburt67@gmail.com.

