In 2015, I led the effort to pass Medicaid expansion in Montana because our state needed a new path forward. As a business owner, I know how expensive health care is for businesses and how important it is to have healthy employees. At the time, I also served on the board of my local hospital and knew the challenges of providing health care to people without insurance. Montana's hospitals were awash in uncompensated costs.

The results of Medicaid expansion have exceeded my expectations. I hear stories about how it helps people. To me, data is king, and study after study shows an incredible return on investment. Ultimately, Medicaid expansion became the largest, most focused and most successful economic development plan in Montana’s history. Wyoming has the opportunity to see the results Montana has seen.

Rep. Ed Buttrey is a Republican member of the Montana Legislature serving his seventh term. In 2015, he was instrumental in negotiating a successful Medicaid expansion plan for the state of Montana, and is currently an integral member of the Montana Business Solutions Caucus.

