What is a stroke?
Most strokes are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. This blockage might come from plaque buildup in the artery or from a blood clot that has traveled from either the heart or a larger blood vessel in the neck. A small percentage of strokes occur because of bleeding in the brain caused by a blood vessel that bursts.
How common are strokes?Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of long-term disability in the United States.
What ages are most at risk for having a stroke?Stroke risk factors and the risk of having a stroke increase as people age.
However, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, we have treated strokes in people who are in their 30s and 40s. Sometimes strokes in this younger population are due to a blood-clotting problem or because of an injury to a blood vessel. But strokes in younger people are also occurring because of the increasing prevalence of high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity in the United States.
It’s important to know that a stroke can occur at any age. At CRMC, we have treated strokes in patients as young as 18 and as old as 102.
What are the risk factors for having a stroke?The biggest treatable risk factor is high blood pressure, or hypertension. Hypertension is a silent disease, meaning most people don’t notice symptoms until the high blood pressure has caused damage to their kidneys, brain or other organs.
Treating high blood pressure can substantially reduce the risk of a stroke. For stroke prevention, the goal is for blood pressure to be less than 120/80.
Because blood pressure is treatable, it is important for individuals, even those who are in their 20s and 30s, to have their blood pressure checked regularly.
Other major risk factors for a stroke include smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, untreated sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation (a type of heart rhythm problem that causes blood clots to form).
Being physically active, maintaining a normal body weight and eating a brain-healthy diet (such as the Mediterranean diet) can all help reduce stroke risk.
What are some signs of a stroke?A stroke can present in many different ways: sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg on one side of the body; sudden trouble speaking or communicating; sudden trouble seeing; and/or sudden trouble with walking, loss of balance or lack of coordination. Severe dizziness associated with any of these symptoms can also be a sign of a stroke. Another sign is that stroke symptoms usually happen very suddenly.
How are strokes treated?For patients who arrive at the hospital within three hours of stroke onset, a “clot-busting” medication called tPA may be given. If a patient has a visible clot blocking an artery to the brain, CRMC identifies the clot and then determines if the patient might need to be transferred to a Denver-area hospital to have the clot removed.
Tests are also performed to determine the cause of the stroke, including blood tests, brain imaging and heart tests. Different types of medications are then used to help prevent a stroke from happening again. The medications depend on what caused the stroke.
An important part of the treatment process is rehabilitation. CRMC has an acute rehabilitation unit with special certification in stroke care to help patients recover after a stroke, with the goal of having the patient return home and for the patient to be as independent as possible.
Another important consideration is that CRMC has been designated as a Primary Stroke Center, one of only two such centers in Wyoming. Primary Stroke Center Certification recognizes hospitals that meet high standards of stroke care in order to achieve better outcomes for patients.