Women spend 47 minutes more on housework, on average, than men each day, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That adds up to roughly 5-1/2 hours each week, and that’s not including child care, grocery shopping or errands, which the BLS classifies in other categories and of which women also do far more.

Here’s another way to think about it: To equalize the load, women would have to stop doing housework on Aug. 29 for the rest of the year.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted “HBR IdeaCast.”

